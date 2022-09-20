PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -39.42% Change This Year

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is -39.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.46 and a high of $81.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PENN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.74% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 12.75% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.41, the stock is -1.94% and -5.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.15 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock -19.46% off its SMA200. PENN registered -57.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.98%.

The stock witnessed a -12.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.64%, and is -4.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has around 21973 employees, a market worth around $5.02B and $6.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.98 and Fwd P/E is 14.84. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.71% and -61.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PENN Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.80% this year.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.80M, and float is at 157.50M with Short Float at 5.47%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reibstein Saul,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Reibstein Saul sold 5,086 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $38.03 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34663.0 shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that SCACCETTI JANE (Director) bought a total of 1,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $49.70 per share for $98167.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50569.0 shares of the PENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Snowden Jay A (President and CEO) disposed off 148,387 shares at an average price of $77.23 for $11.46 million. The insider now directly holds 530,496 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN).

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 1.70% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -69.10% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -17.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.