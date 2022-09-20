Positives for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) as stock gains in recent trading

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) is -30.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $9.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.45% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.76, the stock is -6.41% and -6.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.71 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -5.80% off its SMA200. EQRX registered -51.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.70%.

The stock witnessed a -12.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.11%, and is -9.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.31% over the week and 8.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 80.99% and -52.35% from its 52-week high.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.06M, and float is at 405.10M with Short Float at 4.53%.