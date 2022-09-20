Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) is -50.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $3.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is -8.43% and -4.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing 6.45% at the moment leaves the stock -37.75% off its SMA200. RIGL registered -66.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.74%.

The stock witnessed a -18.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.00%, and is -7.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $242.81M and $88.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.25% and -66.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.00%).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.15M, and float is at 170.76M with Short Float at 5.52%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RODRIGUEZ RAUL R,the company’sCEO, President. SEC filings show that RODRIGUEZ RAUL R bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.39 million shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 4.37% up over the past 12 months and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is -44.40% lower over the same period. ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) is 211.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.