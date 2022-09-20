SAN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Now

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is -20.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $4.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.84% off the consensus price target high of $5.33 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 15.21% higher than the price target low of $3.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.62, the stock is 5.82% and 4.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -14.29% off its SMA200. SAN registered -26.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.17%.

The stock witnessed a -0.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.09%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 200651 employees, a market worth around $44.34B and $55.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.76. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.91% and -34.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 192.90% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.79B, and float is at 16.79B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -14.35% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -22.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.