Sea Limited (SE) down -73.29% since start of the year

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is -73.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.06 and a high of $372.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $59.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $106.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.42% off the consensus price target high of $159.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -14.9% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.75, the stock is -4.43% and -17.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -48.13% off its SMA200. SE registered -82.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.24%.

The stock witnessed a -14.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.89%, and is -10.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 67300 employees, a market worth around $28.01B and $11.75B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.53% and -83.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Sea Limited (SE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sea Limited (SE) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sea Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.30% this year.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 555.93M, and float is at 253.71M with Short Float at 9.55%.

Sea Limited (SE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -85.12% down over the past 12 months.