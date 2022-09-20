Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) is 37.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.76 and a high of $16.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHLX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $15.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.32% higher than the price target low of $15.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.80, the stock is -0.09% and 2.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 13.55% off its SMA200. SHLX registered 36.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.42%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.75%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.13% over the week and 0.15% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.07 and Fwd P/E is 10.26. Profit margin for the company is 88.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.84% and -1.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.50% this year.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 393.30M, and float is at 123.72M with Short Float at 11.37%.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) that is trading 7.26% up over the past 12 months.