Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:IPOF Stock Is Going Next

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) is -1.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.80 and a high of $10.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IPOF stock was last observed hovering at around $10.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.02, the stock is 0.17% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -0.69% off its SMA200. IPOF registered -0.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.10%.

The stock witnessed a 0.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.40%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.25% over the week and 0.24% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 23.25. Distance from 52-week low is 2.24% and -8.83% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 161.90% this year.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.75M, and float is at 115.00M with Short Float at 0.39%.