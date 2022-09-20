Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) down -82.05% since start of the year

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) is -82.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOND stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 48.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.79, the stock is -11.50% and 4.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -4.28% at the moment leaves the stock -61.46% off its SMA200. SOND registered -81.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.59%.

The stock witnessed a -12.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.76%, and is -20.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.08% over the week and 14.45% over the month.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $391.31M and $355.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.67% and -83.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.80%).

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonder Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.09M, and float is at 157.35M with Short Float at 4.00%.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Picard Martin,the company’sChief Real Estate Officer. SEC filings show that Picard Martin sold 46,332 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $2.14 per share for a total of $99150.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.