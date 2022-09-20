The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) down -43.21% since start of the year

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is -43.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.01 and a high of $60.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CG stock was last observed hovering at around $30.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.46% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 5.52% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.18, the stock is -4.42% and -8.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -25.36% off its SMA200. CG registered -38.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.08%.

The stock witnessed a -9.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.65%, and is -6.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $11.46B and $6.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.68 and Fwd P/E is 7.21. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.90% and -48.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 744.50% this year.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 361.45M, and float is at 238.09M with Short Float at 6.98%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlyle Group Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $20.25 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.96 million shares.

The Carlyle Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Carlyle Group Inc. (Former 10% owner) sold a total of 167,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $50.85 per share for $8.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40.31 million shares of the CG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Carlyle Group Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 94,989 shares at an average price of $49.79 for $4.73 million. The insider now directly holds 40,475,617 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG).

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -14.35% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is -12.81% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is -16.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.