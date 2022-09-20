Home  »  Companies   »  These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Applied Opt...

These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) is -28.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $8.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAOI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.2% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -30.71% lower than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is 45.82% and 69.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 16.46% off its SMA200. AAOI registered -50.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.39%.

The stock witnessed a 33.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.77%, and is 46.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.51% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has around 2534 employees, a market worth around $67.86M and $212.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.30% and -58.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.61M, and float is at 26.30M with Short Float at 15.48%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 11 times.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -11.91% down over the past 12 months and MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) that is -31.59% lower over the same period. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is -71.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.

