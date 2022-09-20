These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is -33.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $7.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $4.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.4% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is 15.88% and 13.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.44 million and changing 17.54% at the moment leaves the stock -17.34% off its SMA200. CDE registered -46.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.18%.

The stock witnessed a 10.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.05%, and is 2.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 2105 employees, a market worth around $937.63M and $808.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 56.78. Profit margin for the company is -16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.89% and -56.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -218.60% this year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.04M, and float is at 276.53M with Short Float at 6.64%.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MELLOR ROBERT E,the company’sChairman (non-executive). SEC filings show that MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $4.51 per share for a total of $4507.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Routledge Michael (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 11,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $4.26 per share for $50086.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the CDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Whelan Thomas S (SVP & CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.25 for $42490.0. The insider now directly holds 406,683 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 12.46% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -14.00% lower over the same period. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is -25.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.