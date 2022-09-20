Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is -14.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.68 and a high of $278.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNP stock was last observed hovering at around $212.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.2%.

Currently trading at $216.20, the stock is -5.64% and -4.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -8.54% off its SMA200. UNP registered 7.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.27%.

The stock witnessed a -10.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.72%, and is -7.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has around 30452 employees, a market worth around $139.06B and $23.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.13 and Fwd P/E is 17.11. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.49% and -22.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 625.60M, and float is at 622.78M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rocker Kenyatta G,the company’sEVP MARKETING & SALES. SEC filings show that Rocker Kenyatta G sold 4,018 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $250.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41177.0 shares.

Union Pacific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Whited Elizabeth F (EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER) sold a total of 2,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $245.00 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34111.0 shares of the UNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Whited Elizabeth F (EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $240.21 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 34,111 shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSX Corporation (CSX) that is -1.42% lower over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -4.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.