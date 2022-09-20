Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) is -90.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $2.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 96.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -11.29% and -64.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -85.84% off its SMA200. VBLT registered -91.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.09%.

The stock witnessed a -20.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.14%, and is -8.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $13.95M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.13% and -92.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.50%).

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.40M, and float is at 53.25M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) that is trading -12.96% down over the past 12 months.