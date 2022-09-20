WELL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Welltower Inc. (WELL) Now

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is -16.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.56 and a high of $99.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WELL stock was last observed hovering at around $72.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.82% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 9.82% higher than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.24, the stock is -7.03% and -11.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -16.52% off its SMA200. WELL registered -17.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.71%.

The stock witnessed a -10.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.25%, and is -8.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has around 464 employees, a market worth around $32.97B and $5.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 133.41 and Fwd P/E is 56.63. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.96% and -28.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Welltower Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 189.50% this year.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 463.37M, and float is at 462.99M with Short Float at 3.14%.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Welltower Inc. (WELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

Welltower Inc. (WELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is trading -16.83% down over the past 12 months and Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) that is -27.07% lower over the same period. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -32.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.