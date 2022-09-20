Western Digital Corporation (WDC) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 56.92% Upside

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is -43.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.31 and a high of $69.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.92% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -22.07% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.62, the stock is -14.61% and -20.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -29.82% off its SMA200. WDC registered -36.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.72%.

The stock witnessed a -24.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.99%, and is -15.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has around 65000 employees, a market worth around $11.69B and $18.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.70 and Fwd P/E is 6.64. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.84% and -47.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Western Digital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.70% this year.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.49M, and float is at 312.86M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zamiska Gene M.,the company’sSVP & Princ. Acctg Officer. SEC filings show that Zamiska Gene M. sold 2,169 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $40.90 per share for a total of $88712.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31554.0 shares.

Western Digital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Zamiska Gene M. (SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer) sold a total of 4,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $63.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26719.0 shares of the WDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Sivaram Srinivasan (President, Tech & Strategy) disposed off 11,380 shares at an average price of $53.37 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 254,507 shares of Western Digital Corporation (WDC).

Western Digital Corporation (WDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) that is trading -25.94% down over the past 12 months and NetApp Inc. (NTAP) that is -24.89% lower over the same period. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is -36.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.