What should you know before buying stock in General Mills Inc. (GIS)

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is 12.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.47 and a high of $78.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GIS stock was last observed hovering at around $75.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $75.83, the stock is -0.83% and -0.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 7.99% off its SMA200. GIS registered 28.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.50%.

The stock witnessed a -2.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.49%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) has around 32500 employees, a market worth around $45.07B and $18.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.15 and Fwd P/E is 17.88. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.95% and -3.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Mills Inc. (GIS) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Mills Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 604.20M, and float is at 593.17M with Short Float at 2.22%.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at General Mills Inc. (GIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benson Jodi J,the company’sChief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Benson Jodi J sold 15,685 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $75.25 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38085.0 shares.

General Mills Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that McNabb Dana M (Chief S&G Officer) sold a total of 10,993 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $76.16 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14884.0 shares of the GIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, Walker Sean N (Group President) disposed off 29,489 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $2.21 million. The insider now directly holds 89,989 shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS).

General Mills Inc. (GIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -0.92% down over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -5.31% lower over the same period. The Hershey Company (HSY) is 27.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.