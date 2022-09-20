What should you know before buying stock in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) is -48.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.54 and a high of $28.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.32% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 2.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is -7.20% and -11.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -39.94% off its SMA200. HPP registered -51.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.83%.

The stock witnessed a -14.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.79%, and is -12.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $964.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.04% and -55.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -225.00% this year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.82M, and float is at 137.88M with Short Float at 4.78%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barton Christopher James,the company’sEVP,Development & Capital Inv. SEC filings show that Barton Christopher James sold 14,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $24.63 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58812.0 shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -17.59% down over the past 12 months and Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) that is -38.63% lower over the same period. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is -4.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.