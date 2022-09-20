Why Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is -17.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.31 and a high of $13.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.53, the stock is -6.16% and 0.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 10.94% off its SMA200. BFLY registered -55.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.84%.

The stock witnessed a -13.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.81%, and is -15.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $68.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 139.39% and -58.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.40M, and float is at 144.16M with Short Float at 15.36%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shahida Darius,the company’sChief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer. SEC filings show that Shahida Darius sold 20,139 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $5.49 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Quander Troy (SVP, Regulatory and Quality) sold a total of 1,493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $6.19 per share for $9246.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the BFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Shahida Darius (Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer) disposed off 16,069 shares at an average price of $3.18 for $51099.0. The insider now directly holds 676,932 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY).