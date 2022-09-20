Why Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) is -89.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $3.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PALI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -18.46% and -56.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing -6.43% at the moment leaves the stock -83.90% off its SMA200. PALI registered -95.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.11%.

The stock witnessed a -20.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.89%, and is -13.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.04% over the week and 11.09% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 0.35. Distance from 52-week low is -2.96% and -95.66% from its 52-week high.

Palisade Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.40% this year.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.24M, and float is at 62.39M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Finley John David,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Finley John David bought 19,481 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $0.14 per share for a total of $2799.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Palisade Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Finley John David (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 7,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $0.16 per share for $1176.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PALI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Hallam Thomas (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $0.25 for $10000.0. The insider now directly holds 57,592 shares of Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI).