Why should you keep an eye on Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) is -26.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.52 and a high of $17.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OWL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $11.00, the stock is -3.29% and -3.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -10.91% off its SMA200. OWL registered -31.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.26%.

The stock witnessed a -12.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.78%, and is -5.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $15.54B and $1.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.18. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.55% and -38.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.00%).

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -386.40% this year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 422.63M, and float is at 410.14M with Short Float at 6.26%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blue Pool Capital Ltd,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $12.15 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43.4 million shares.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 165,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $12.00 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43.52 million shares of the OWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 254,000 shares at an average price of $11.77 for $2.99 million. The insider now directly holds 43,680,043 shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL).