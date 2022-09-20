Why should you keep an eye on Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)?

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) is -87.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $16.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.63% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 60.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is -15.31% and -15.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing -11.26% at the moment leaves the stock -56.22% off its SMA200. HLGN registered -80.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.96%.

The stock witnessed a -20.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.43%, and is -11.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.94% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $368.27M and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.57% and -87.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.50%).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.70% this year.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.18M, and float is at 141.99M with Short Float at 2.39%.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NeoTribe Partners I, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that NeoTribe Partners I, LLC sold 111,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $2.48 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Heliogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that NeoTribe Partners I, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 138,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $2.55 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the HLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, NeoTribe Partners I, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 159,747 shares at an average price of $2.42 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 738,621 shares of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN).