Why should you keep an eye on Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX)?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) is -85.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.62% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 91.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 13.92% and 9.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -8.57% at the moment leaves the stock -59.72% off its SMA200. KPRX registered -88.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.15%.

The stock witnessed a 60.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.55%, and is 17.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.60% over the week and 17.20% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 84.36% and -90.43% from its 52-week high.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.76M, and float is at 32.40M with Short Float at 21.86%.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.