Why T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is -42.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.72 and a high of $223.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROW stock was last observed hovering at around $110.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.79% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.45% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -35.62% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.92, the stock is -5.27% and -6.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -19.53% off its SMA200. TROW registered -46.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.37%.

The stock witnessed a -13.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.79%, and is -8.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has around 7529 employees, a market worth around $26.17B and $7.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.00 and Fwd P/E is 13.43. Profit margin for the company is 32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.79% and -49.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.70M, and float is at 221.32M with Short Float at 7.58%.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 11,891 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $126.91 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Hiebler Jessica M (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $124.57 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12183.0 shares of the TROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Hiebler Jessica M (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 730 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $91253.0. The insider now directly holds 13,089 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include State Street Corporation (STT) that is trading -16.45% down over the past 12 months and Ares Management Corporation (ARES) that is -3.48% lower over the same period. Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is 22.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.