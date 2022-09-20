Why The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is -38.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.33 and a high of $24.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.48% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 6.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.13, the stock is -5.80% and 0.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -13.53% off its SMA200. GT registered -22.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.79%.

The stock witnessed a -13.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.72%, and is -8.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has around 72000 employees, a market worth around $3.78B and $20.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.96 and Fwd P/E is 4.95. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.11% and -47.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.00% this year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.00M, and float is at 281.64M with Short Float at 4.88%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRAMER RICHARD J,the company’sChairman of the Bd, CEO & Pres. SEC filings show that KRAMER RICHARD J sold 175,197 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $22.33 per share for a total of $3.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that McClellan Stephen R (President, Americas) sold a total of 54,302 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $21.88 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the GT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, McClellan Stephen R (President, Americas) disposed off 36,177 shares at an average price of $23.36 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 109,721 shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT).