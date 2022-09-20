Why Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is 47.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $18.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTNR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is -16.63% and -30.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock -22.77% off its SMA200. VTNR registered 10.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.45%.

The stock witnessed a -14.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.32%, and is -14.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $552.75M and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.00. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.02% and -62.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.92M, and float is at 60.74M with Short Float at 31.26%.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cowart Benjamin P,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Cowart Benjamin P sold 71,133 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $8.08 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Vertex Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Cowart Benjamin P (CEO and President) sold a total of 71,132 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $11.33 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the VTNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 12, Cowart Benjamin P (CEO and President) disposed off 71,133 shares at an average price of $10.38 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 547,384 shares of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading 11.95% up over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is -27.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.