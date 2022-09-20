ZS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Now

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is -45.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.12 and a high of $376.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZS stock was last observed hovering at around $169.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.08% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.65% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -5.8% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.57, the stock is 5.90% and 7.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock -16.59% off its SMA200. ZS registered -36.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.62%.

The stock witnessed a -0.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.04%, and is -9.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has around 4975 employees, a market worth around $25.71B and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 106.25. Profit margin for the company is -35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.52% and -53.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.40% this year.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.37M, and float is at 84.14M with Short Float at 7.15%.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Zscaler Inc. (ZS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schlossman Robert,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Schlossman Robert sold 8,045 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $167.97 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Zscaler Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Sinha Amit (President) sold a total of 18,974 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $167.97 per share for $3.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the ZS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, CANESSA REMO (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,366 shares at an average price of $167.97 for $1.74 million. The insider now directly holds 293,093 shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS).