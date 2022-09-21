ABB Ltd (ABB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is -29.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.80 and a high of $39.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $27.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $26.83, the stock is -4.23% and -6.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -15.44% off its SMA200. ABB registered -22.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.47%.

The stock witnessed a -9.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.30%, and is -4.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 104400 employees, a market worth around $54.46B and $28.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.27 and Fwd P/E is 16.26. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.99% and -31.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

ABB Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.40% this year.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.09%.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -17.59% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -17.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.