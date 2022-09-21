ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Track to Reach $19.00 in a Year

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) is -22.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.24 and a high of $28.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACAD stock was last observed hovering at around $17.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.15% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -81.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.16, the stock is 6.53% and 12.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -9.79% off its SMA200. ACAD registered 8.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.45%.

The stock witnessed a 7.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.58%, and is 7.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has around 540 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $512.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.37% and -35.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.60%).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.65M, and float is at 161.17M with Short Float at 6.19%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schneyer Mark C.,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Schneyer Mark C. sold 653 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $17.91 per share for a total of $11695.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3342.0 shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that DAVIS STEPHEN (CEO) sold a total of 5,483 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $18.18 per share for $99691.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75875.0 shares of the ACAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Stankovic Srdjan R. (President) disposed off 2,865 shares at an average price of $18.18 for $52091.0. The insider now directly holds 55,188 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 30.26% up over the past 12 months and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is -39.72% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 0.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.