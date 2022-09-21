Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) on Track to Reach $9.85 in a Year

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) is -39.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $10.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $9.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.70 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 15.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is 38.74% and 44.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 4.47% at the moment leaves the stock 25.01% off its SMA200. ADN registered -50.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 41.75%.

The stock witnessed a 51.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.76%, and is 41.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.35% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $194.71M and $8.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 272.57% and -58.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.10%).

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -561.80% this year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.25M, and float is at 24.98M with Short Float at 4.96%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times.