Aegon N.V. (AEG) on Track to Reach $5.32 in a Year

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -6.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.89 and a high of $6.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $5.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.21% off the consensus price target high of $6.62 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -49.03% lower than the price target low of $3.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.62, the stock is 1.54% and 3.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -6.70% off its SMA200. AEG registered -1.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.95%.

The stock witnessed a -2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.49%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $9.74B and $-7836.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.99 and Fwd P/E is 6.80. Distance from 52-week low is 18.61% and -25.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.10% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.03B, and float is at 1.77B with Short Float at 0.10%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -24.56% down over the past 12 months and Prudential plc (PUK) that is -39.66% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 10.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.