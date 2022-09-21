Allakos Inc. (ALLK) – The -23.33% Downside Potential Remains

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) is -43.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $112.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLK stock was last observed hovering at around $5.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -177.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.55, the stock is 20.70% and 37.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing -4.97% at the moment leaves the stock -44.91% off its SMA200. ALLK registered -94.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.45%.

The stock witnessed a 38.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.61%, and is 11.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.12% over the week and 12.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 118.93% and -95.08% from its 52-week high.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allakos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.80M, and float is at 51.17M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Allakos Inc. (ALLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by James Steven P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that James Steven P sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $108.12 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.