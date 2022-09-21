Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) down -30.56% since start of the year

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) is -30.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $1.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATHE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 75.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is -13.81% and -17.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -10.71% at the moment leaves the stock -31.80% off its SMA200. ATHE registered -60.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.61%.

The stock witnessed a -16.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.07%, and is -13.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.15% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $21.04M and $5.12M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -7.42% and -64.03% from its 52-week high.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.80% this year.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.12M, and float is at 14.54M with Short Float at 1.49%.