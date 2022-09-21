AMMO Inc. (POWW) – The 64.22% Upside Potential Remains

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) is -40.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.38 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POWW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 46.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.22, the stock is -14.93% and -28.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -6.40% at the moment leaves the stock -29.26% off its SMA200. POWW registered -47.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.06%.

The stock witnessed a -26.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.30%, and is -12.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $390.75M and $240.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.38 and Fwd P/E is 8.26. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.87% and -57.35% from its 52-week high.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMMO Inc. (POWW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.50% this year.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.96M, and float is at 87.44M with Short Float at 11.89%.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at AMMO Inc. (POWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.