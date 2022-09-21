Analysts suggest Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) could spike 31.62% in a year

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is -21.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.18 and a high of $20.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.62% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.25% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.36, the stock is -4.05% and -5.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -12.62% off its SMA200. ABR registered -20.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.58%.

The stock witnessed a -7.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.06%, and is -2.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $920.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.00 and Fwd P/E is 8.59. Profit margin for the company is 34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.95% and -30.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.30M, and float is at 166.60M with Short Float at 5.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green William C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Green William C bought 9,255 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $15.36 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that LAZAR MELVIN F (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $16.39 per share for $40975.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Green William C (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $17.47 for $43675.0. The insider now directly holds 125,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -6.95% down over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -5.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.