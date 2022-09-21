Analysts suggest Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) could spike 42.5% in a year

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) is -36.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.35 and a high of $10.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.54% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.75, the stock is -7.33% and -8.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock -22.94% off its SMA200. AMBP registered -44.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.06%.

The stock witnessed a -10.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.41%, and is -4.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $4.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.22. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.48% and -45.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -289.20% this year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 603.30M, and float is at 148.81M with Short Float at 2.90%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.