Analysts suggest Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) could spike 86.0% in a year

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) is -33.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $2.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNUS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -1.21% and -7.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 3.76% at the moment leaves the stock -18.47% off its SMA200. GNUS registered -49.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.51%.

The stock witnessed a -7.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.07%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $222.29M and $28.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.00% and -69.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.70%).

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.52M, and float is at 299.26M with Short Float at 12.77%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chizick Harold,the company’sPres. Content Sales & Mkting. SEC filings show that Chizick Harold sold 419,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $1.16 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) that is trading -25.50% down over the past 12 months.