Analysts suggest PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) could spike 92.53% in a year

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is -42.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.45 and a high of $57.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $101.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.53% off the consensus price target high of $200.82 offered by analysts, but current levels are 77.93% higher than the price target low of $67.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.00, the stock is -1.28% and 10.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -9.89% off its SMA200. PAGS registered -73.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.02%.

The stock witnessed a 16.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.49%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 8387 employees, a market worth around $5.18B and $2.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.56 and Fwd P/E is 2.38. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.73% and -74.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 331.29M, and float is at 201.14M with Short Float at 3.53%.