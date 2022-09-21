Analysts suggest Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) could spike 42.82% in a year

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -46.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.80 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.82% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -14.35% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.87, the stock is -1.35% and -1.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -31.74% off its SMA200. SIX registered -46.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.75%.

The stock witnessed a -3.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.39%, and is 1.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 1970 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $1.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.75 and Fwd P/E is 10.12. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.51% and -51.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.99M, and float is at 81.95M with Short Float at 10.26%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ruchim Arik W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ruchim Arik W bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $22.05 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.7 million shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that JAFFER REHAN (10% Owner) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $22.05 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.7 million shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Ruchim Arik W (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $22.98 for $2.3 million. The insider now directly holds 10,650,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -3.17% lower over the past 12 months.