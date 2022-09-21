Analysts suggest The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) could spike 37.54% in a year

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is -5.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.59 and a high of $78.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIG stock was last observed hovering at around $65.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.54% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 7.2% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.96, the stock is -1.68% and -0.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -5.52% off its SMA200. HIG registered -5.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.16%.

The stock witnessed a -5.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.17%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $21.10B and $22.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.69 and Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.47% and -16.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.60% this year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.40M, and float is at 321.91M with Short Float at 0.95%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lewis Scott R.,the company’sSVP and Controller. SEC filings show that Lewis Scott R. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $65.04 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18396.0 shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Swift Christopher (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 47,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $72.89 per share for $3.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the HIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Costello Beth Ann (EVP and CFO) disposed off 47,214 shares at an average price of $73.18 for $3.46 million. The insider now directly holds 50,503 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is trading -27.41% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -45.61% lower over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 0.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.