Analysts suggest Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) could spike 41.4% in a year

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is -22.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.58 and a high of $223.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSM stock was last observed hovering at around $137.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.71% off its average median price target of $162.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.4% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -19.86% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.85, the stock is -11.95% and -10.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -4.15% at the moment leaves the stock -9.03% off its SMA200. WSM registered -27.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.88%.

The stock witnessed a -19.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.23%, and is -8.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has around 12200 employees, a market worth around $9.06B and $8.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.21 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.80% and -40.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (67.80%).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 71.30% this year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.18M, and float is at 65.86M with Short Float at 16.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALBER LAURA,the company’sPRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that ALBER LAURA sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $150.43 per share for a total of $3.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Benson Marta (PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $148.69 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43477.0 shares of the WSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, ALBER LAURA (PRESIDENT & CEO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $151.94 for $6.08 million. The insider now directly holds 525,113 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading 10.72% up over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -33.91% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -33.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.