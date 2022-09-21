Are we looking at the next big move in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)?

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) is 39.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.84 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTHX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.73% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.25, the stock is -3.95% and 21.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 60.56% off its SMA200. GTHX registered -5.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.10%.

The stock witnessed a 12.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 212.50%, and is -9.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.48% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) has around 148 employees, a market worth around $618.74M and $28.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 271.09% and -18.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.50%).

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.00% this year.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.71M, and float is at 38.86M with Short Float at 8.91%.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malik Rajesh,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Malik Rajesh sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $15.71 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73207.0 shares.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Velleca Mark A. (Director) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $12.64 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the GTHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 05, Malik Rajesh (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 648 shares at an average price of $5.17 for $3351.0. The insider now directly holds 73,207 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX).

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 30.26% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 32.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.