Are we looking at the next big move in Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)?

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) is -60.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.19 and a high of $18.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.28, the stock is 3.00% and -10.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -44.57% off its SMA200. RXT registered -62.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.28%.

The stock witnessed a -2.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.27%, and is -8.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $3.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.71. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.01% and -71.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rackspace Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.30% this year.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.50M, and float is at 207.28M with Short Float at 4.51%.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 25 times.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -17.62% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -27.18% lower over the same period. Accenture plc (ACN) is -18.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.

