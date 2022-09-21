Are we looking at the next big move in Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is -58.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.03 and a high of $305.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPOT stock was last observed hovering at around $99.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.44% off its average median price target of $143.27 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.78% off the consensus price target high of $230.38 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -8.6% lower than the price target low of $89.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.26, the stock is -8.64% and -11.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -31.71% off its SMA200. SPOT registered -59.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.74%.

The stock witnessed a -12.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.08%, and is -4.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has around 6617 employees, a market worth around $19.41B and $10.71B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.24% and -68.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.95M, and float is at 140.67M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 9.77% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -26.75% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -27.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.