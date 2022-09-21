Are we looking at the next big move in Sysco Corporation (SYY)?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is 1.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.05 and a high of $91.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYY stock was last observed hovering at around $79.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $95.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.47% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 4.18% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.53, the stock is -3.54% and -5.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -3.16% off its SMA200. SYY registered 4.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.51%.

The stock witnessed a -8.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.67%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has around 71000 employees, a market worth around $41.01B and $68.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.08 and Fwd P/E is 16.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.87% and -13.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sysco Corporation (SYY) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sysco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 159.00% this year.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 510.59M, and float is at 502.75M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Sysco Corporation (SYY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Alt Aaron E,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Alt Aaron E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $80.09 per share for a total of $80090.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14220.0 shares.

Sysco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Bertrand Greg D (EVP) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $90.00 per share for $4.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32324.0 shares of the SYY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, Hourican Kevin (President and CEO) disposed off 75,018 shares at an average price of $86.00 for $6.45 million. The insider now directly holds 88,477 shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY).

Sysco Corporation (SYY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -27.18% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -6.44% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 10.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.