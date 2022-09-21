Are we looking at the next big move in Weibo Corporation (WB)?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is -38.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.60 and a high of $52.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WB stock was last observed hovering at around $18.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.84% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 5.35% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.93, the stock is 0.05% and -1.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 4.30% at the moment leaves the stock -23.42% off its SMA200. WB registered -61.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.28%.

The stock witnessed a 4.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.16%, and is 4.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Weibo Corporation (WB) has around 6147 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $2.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.22 and Fwd P/E is 7.35. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.56% and -63.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Weibo Corporation (WB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weibo Corporation (WB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weibo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.52M, and float is at 138.01M with Short Float at 5.23%.

Weibo Corporation (WB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading -40.46% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -58.93% lower over the same period. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is -18.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.