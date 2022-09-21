Arrival (ARVL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is -87.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $17.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is -15.04% and -32.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -70.78% off its SMA200. ARVL registered -92.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.05%.

The stock witnessed a -26.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.85%, and is -9.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.35% and -94.82% from its 52-week high.

Arrival (ARVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrival (ARVL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrival is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -412.50% this year.

Arrival (ARVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 486.07M, and float is at 195.07M with Short Float at 12.50%.