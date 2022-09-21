Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is -6.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.45 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASB stock was last observed hovering at around $21.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.61% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.55% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.11, the stock is 2.78% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -2.47% off its SMA200. ASB registered 6.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.85%.

The stock witnessed a -3.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.05%, and is 4.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $841.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.18 and Fwd P/E is 8.91. Profit margin for the company is 37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.97% and -18.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.08M, and float is at 146.51M with Short Float at 4.03%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KAMERICK EILEEN A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KAMERICK EILEEN A sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $20.35 per share for a total of $81407.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48326.0 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that WILLIAMS JOHN B (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $19.85 per share for $19852.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8000.0 shares of the ASB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, KAMERICK EILEEN A (Director) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $23.55 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 51,533 shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading 21.56% up over the past 12 months and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is 0.20% higher over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -5.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.