Azul S.A. (AZUL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -21.44% Change This Year

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is -21.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.12 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $10.37, the stock is 6.24% and 22.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -12.61% off its SMA200. AZUL registered -45.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.14%.

The stock witnessed a 12.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.95%, and is 6.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 13193 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $2.59B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.31% and -52.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Azul S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.00M, and float is at 111.87M with Short Float at 8.74%.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) that is trading -31.28% down over the past 12 months.