BCE Inc. (BCE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is -11.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.12 and a high of $59.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCE stock was last observed hovering at around $47.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $53.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.53% off the consensus price target high of $57.50 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 9.66% higher than the price target low of $51.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.27, the stock is -4.68% and -6.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -11.04% off its SMA200. BCE registered -7.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.38%.

The stock witnessed a -8.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.52%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

BCE Inc. (BCE) has around 49781 employees, a market worth around $41.85B and $17.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.49 and Fwd P/E is 12.96. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.33% and -22.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

BCE Inc. (BCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BCE Inc. (BCE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BCE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

BCE Inc. (BCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 911.90M, and float is at 911.73M with Short Float at 1.85%.

BCE Inc. (BCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading -11.10% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 9.77% higher over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -11.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.