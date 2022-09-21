BioNTech SE (BNTX) Is Down -47.54% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is -47.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.08 and a high of $369.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $133.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $202.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.45% off the consensus price target high of $313.62 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 16.2% higher than the price target low of $159.26 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.46, the stock is -8.11% and -14.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -21.52% off its SMA200. BNTX registered -60.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.50%.

The stock witnessed a -9.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.28%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) has around 3082 employees, a market worth around $32.03B and $21.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.89 and Fwd P/E is 6.97. Profit margin for the company is 55.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.99% and -63.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (86.30%).

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioNTech SE (BNTX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioNTech SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.70% this year.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.73M, and float is at 215.11M with Short Float at 0.85%.